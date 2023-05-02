Cher and boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards have reportedly split

Los Angeles, California - Iconic singer Cher has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards after six months together.

Cher (r) has reportedly ended her six-month romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards. © Collage: JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

It appears that the 76-year-old artist isn't looking to turn back the hands of time on this romance.



On Monday, TMZ reported that the couple is no more and apparently called things off "a few weeks ago."

Though there hasn't been clarification on what led to the couple's split, it was also confirmed that the two were never even engaged to be married.

Rumors of wedding bells had surrounded the pair after Cher rocked a massive diamond ring around Christmastime that she revealed was gifted to her from Edwards.

According to an inside source, the two decided to "play" into the speculation it was an engagement ring.