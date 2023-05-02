Cher and boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards have reportedly split
Los Angeles, California - Iconic singer Cher has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards after six months together.
It appears that the 76-year-old artist isn't looking to turn back the hands of time on this romance.
On Monday, TMZ reported that the couple is no more and apparently called things off "a few weeks ago."
Though there hasn't been clarification on what led to the couple's split, it was also confirmed that the two were never even engaged to be married.
Rumors of wedding bells had surrounded the pair after Cher rocked a massive diamond ring around Christmastime that she revealed was gifted to her from Edwards.
According to an inside source, the two decided to "play" into the speculation it was an engagement ring.
Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards began dating in September 2022
Cher and her ex first sparked dating rumors back in September before going public two months later.
The relationship was subjected to heavy scrutiny due to the two's 40-year age gap, which the Strong Enough singer repeatedly defended.
Prior to his romance with Cher, the 37-year-old rapper dated Amber Rose, whom he shares his son, Slash, with.
As for the Mermaids actor, she has famously been married to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman and dated Gene Simmons, Tom Cruise, and Val Kilmer.
Cover photo: Collage:JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP