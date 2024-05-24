Cher packs on PDA with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards

Cannes, France - Singer Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, appeared to be quite in love as they hit the red carpet in Cannes and enjoyed an intimate make-out session in front of the cameras!

Cher (r.) and boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards packed on the PDA during their stroll on the red carpet of Thursday's amFAR AIDS Relief Gala. © Collage: Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

The 76th Cannes International Film Festival is taking place on the Côte d'Azur until Saturday, but it's not just the hottest actors who have been visiting the South of France since May 14!

Numerous superstars from the worlds of fashion and music have also been flocking to the French Riviera – including pop icon Cher.

The singer and actor appeared at the glamorous amFAR AIDS Relief Gala on Thursday evening, which took place for the 30th time on the fringes of the film festival.

But Cher was not alone, as she was accompanied by her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is four decades her junior.

The producer and the 78-year-old didn't miss a beat on the red carpet – and showed the whole world their love for each other! Amidst a flurry of flashbulbs, the two exchanged several intimate kisses.

Critics have been hard on Cher and AE, but it looks like their love is the real deal, after all.