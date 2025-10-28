Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista surprise fans with baby bombshell!

Chris Evans is a dad! The Marvel star secretly welcomed his first baby with his wife, Alba Baptista, in Massachusetts over the weekend.

By Kelly Christ

Boston, Massachusetts - Marvel star Chris Evans is taking on a new role: he's a father!

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old quietly welcomed a baby with his wife, actor Alba Baptista, over the weekend.

The couple never announced that they were expecting, but the outlet dished that the 28-year-old gave birth on Saturday in Chris' home state of Massachusetts.

The Knives Out star first made things Instagram official with Alba back in 2023 in honor of Valentine's Day.

The two went on to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Cape Cod, which was attended by Chris' Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

Chris has been candid about wanting to start a family over the past few years, telling People in 2022, "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family."

"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared," he said.

Before his romance with Alba began, the Snowpiercer actor was linked to fellow actors Jessica Biel and Jenny Slate.

