Chris Evans ties the knot with Alba Baptista in intimate wedding!

Cape Cod, Massachusetts - Captain America actor Chris Evans is married! He and fellow actor Alba Baptista tied the knot in an intimate ceremony Saturday at a private estate in Cape Cod.

Wedding bells rang for Chris Evans (42) and Alba Baptista (26) on Saturday, according to Page Six.

An insider said the wedding was an intimate affair with family and friends. Guests were reportedly asked to sign NDAs and surrender their phones.

Other media outlets reported that the couple's famous friends were spotted in Boston right before the wedding.

Guests at the romantic affair included Evans' Marvel co-stars Robert Downy Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, along with their wives.