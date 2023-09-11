Chris Evans ties the knot with Alba Baptista in intimate wedding!
Cape Cod, Massachusetts - Captain America actor Chris Evans is married! He and fellow actor Alba Baptista tied the knot in an intimate ceremony Saturday at a private estate in Cape Cod.
Wedding bells rang for Chris Evans (42) and Alba Baptista (26) on Saturday, according to Page Six.
An insider said the wedding was an intimate affair with family and friends. Guests were reportedly asked to sign NDAs and surrender their phones.
Other media outlets reported that the couple's famous friends were spotted in Boston right before the wedding.
Guests at the romantic affair included Evans' Marvel co-stars Robert Downy Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, along with their wives.
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have kept their relationship private
Chris Evans, People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, and the Portuguese actor Alba Baptista have kept their relationship mostly under wraps. That said, Chris did share some snaps of his love in honor of Valentine's Day earlier this year.
The first rumors of their relationship made headlines in November 2022 when a source told People the duo was "serious," that they'd had been dating for over a year, and that they were very in love.
In his Sexist Man Alive interview last year, Evans told People that he was content with his life and focused on his work-life balance.
In the same interview, he admitted to wanting a family. "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," he said at the time.
Now that the two actors are wed, maybe they'll finally make their public red carpet debut.
Cover photo: Collage: AXEL SCHMIDT / POOL / AFP &DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP