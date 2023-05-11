Did Chrishell Stause and G Flip tie the knot?

Los Angeles, California - It appears that Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset and music artist G Flip may have tied the knot – but is it true?

Chrishell Stause (c.) and G Flip are sparking newlywed rumors after the Selling Sunset star posted a peculiar pic on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause

On Wednesday, G Flip released her highly teased new single dedicated to her boo Chrishell called Be Your Man.

To accompany the song's release, the Australian musician dropped a heartfelt music video. But the Selling Sunset star celebrated the song's official release with a sentimental photo and video montage by way of Instagram that featured a peculiar pic.

The photo seems to showcase G Flip and Chrishell at a chapel on what appears to be their wedding day, as the actor-turned-realtor is seen in a white gown, holding a bouquet in the air while kissing G Flip, who is sporting a black suit.

Chrishell captioned the IG post: "Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better," the reality TV star says before plugging G Flip's new ballad. "Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working [sic] people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip❤️‍🔥."