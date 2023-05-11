Did Chrishell Stause and G Flip tie the knot?
Los Angeles, California - It appears that Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset and music artist G Flip may have tied the knot – but is it true?
On Wednesday, G Flip released her highly teased new single dedicated to her boo Chrishell called Be Your Man.
To accompany the song's release, the Australian musician dropped a heartfelt music video. But the Selling Sunset star celebrated the song's official release with a sentimental photo and video montage by way of Instagram that featured a peculiar pic.
The photo seems to showcase G Flip and Chrishell at a chapel on what appears to be their wedding day, as the actor-turned-realtor is seen in a white gown, holding a bouquet in the air while kissing G Flip, who is sporting a black suit.
Chrishell captioned the IG post: "Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better," the reality TV star says before plugging G Flip's new ballad. "Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working [sic] people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip❤️🔥."
G Flip sweetly reacts to Chrishell Stause's alleged bombshell wedding reveal
While it seems like the two may have tied the knot several months back, as G is sporting a cast on her right arm from an injury she sustained in June 2022, neither Chrishell nor her rock star significant other have commented on whether they officially said, "I do," though some outlets like People have confirmed the news to be true.
G Flip, of course, dropped her adoring two cents in the post's comments section.
"My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹. You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x," G Flip commented. How sweet!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause