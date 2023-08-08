Ciara reveals bombshell baby news with sexy poolside shoot

Los Angeles, California - And baby makes six! Singer Ciara has confirmed that she's pregnant with her fourth child with a stunning viral announcement.

Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy with a sexy Instagram photoshoot on Tuesday. © Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

That's just how they roll!

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old entertainer excitingly revealed that she's pregnant via Instagram.

Though this will be the Goodies singer's fourth child, it is her third baby with her hubby Russell Wilson.

The pregnancy announcement was made with a black-and-white clip captured by the NFL star during the couple's anniversary trip to Japan.



"You look at me like that again, we make another kid. You my heart I'm your rib," she captioned the silhouette video where the Ride It artist is seen dancing front of a pool as she flaunts her growing bump.

The lines are lyrics from CiCi's latest single, How We Roll, which features Chris Brown.

The official music video for the track dropped last week, but the Lose Control artist seemed to have kept her bump hidden since it wasn't visible.