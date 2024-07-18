Comedy legend Bob Newhart dead at 94 years old

Los Angeles, California - Bob Newhart , the stand-up performer whose comedy made him one of the top TV stars of his era, has died, his publicist announced Thursday. He was 94 years old.

Actor Bob Newhart appears on the set of The Big Bang Theory for a dialogue with members of The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at Warner Bros. Studios on August 15, 2013 in Burbank, California. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The decorated Chicago icon was an accountant before striking gold with comedy, acclaimed for his dry, deadpan delivery.

He died at his Los Angeles home after a series of short illnesses, his longtime publicist Jerry Digney said in a statement.

Born September 5, 1929, in suburban Illinois, Newhart studied business management before being drafted into the US Army and serving in the Korean War.

He briefly studied law before quitting and getting work as an accountant, while moonlighting as a comedy performer and writer.

"In 1959, I gave myself a year to make it in comedy; it was back to accounting if comedy didn't work out," he has said.

It did – he was signed to Warner Bros. Records, and The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart became the music industry's first comedy album to hit the top of the sales charts.

It earned him Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Album and helped launch his career in television. The recording is now archived in the Library of Congress.