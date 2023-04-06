Coolio's shocking cause of death has been revealed

Los Angeles, California - Five months after his sudden passing, rapper Coolio's cause of death has been revealed.

Coolio's manager confirmed a coroner determined his cause of death was due to fentanyl. © GREG DOHERTY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, Coolio's manager Jarel Posey confirmed to Variety that it was determined the late rapper died due to a fentanyl overdose.

His family also noted that he had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system, as well.

The 59-year-old star suddenly died on September 28. He was found dead at a friend's house. Though his cause of death was not announced or known at the time, he was thought to have suffered from a heart attack.

At the time of his death, his manager at Trinity Artists International said: "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly."

Coolio was best known for his 1995 hit song Gangsta's Paradise, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks.

He was also an actor and appeared in TV shows like The Nanny and reality TV shows like Celebrity Big Brother.