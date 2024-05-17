Paul McCartney makes UK history with new billionaire status

London, UK - Paul McCartney has become the UK's first billionaire musician , according to the Sunday Times Rich List published Friday, despite the country recording its largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide's 36-year history.

Paul McCartney has reportedly become the United Kingdom's first-ever musician billionaire. © GUSTAVO CABALLERO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 81-year-old's fortune was boosted by "strong touring, a valuable back catalogue and even a little help from Beyoncé," who covered the Beatles song Blackbird, said the Rich List, considered the definitive guide of the UK's wealthy.



McCartney, whose net worth was estimated at £1.0 billion ($1.26 billion), has bucked the trend, with the amount of billionaires in the UK falling from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 165 this year.

This is partly due to plans by the government to scrap the "non-dom tax status" from next year, the system whereby people do not pay UK tax on their overseas earnings.

"Non-dom" has been a political issue for many years, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Indian wife Akshata Murty claiming the status, meaning she was not required to pay tax on her shareholding in Infosys, the Bangalore-based IT company co-founded by her father.

She later said she would pay UK tax on that income after coming under political pressure.

That move has not hit the family's fortune, with the couple seeing their shares grow in value by £108.8 million ($137.8 million) to nearly £590 million ($747.2 million) over the past year, giving the couple a net worth of £615 million ($778.9 million), according to the list of 350 individuals and families.