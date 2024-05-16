Olivia Rodrigo proves why she's the "perfect all-American brit" in viral London TikTok
London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo got into the London spirit in her latest viral TikTok from the GUTS World Tour!
She's so American, alright!
After night two in London on Wednesday, the 21-year-old singer treated fans to another backstage TikTok.
The latest post saw Olivia rocking her newest encore tee, which read "Perfect All-American Brit," as she lip-synced to a viral audio mocking the unique names of popular foods across the pond.
"trying to fit in at my london show tonight," Olivia wrote over the clip.
The Grammy winner hasn't been shy about her love for the UK amid her latest tour stops – something likely connected to her blossoming romance with British actor Louis Partridge!
Olivia Rodrigo brings the GUTS World Tour across the pond
The 20-year-old Enola Holmes star has been spotted at several of her shows across the pond, and he was even spotted singing along to so american, which Olivia almost certainly wrote about him.
Her UK performances haven't been without their hiccups, though.
On her first night at the O2 Arena, Olivia suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her top unexpectedly broke open as she sang love is embarrassing.
Ever the professional, the vampire artist played it off flawlessly and was able to sneak in a quick change before returning to the stage.
Olivia continues her stint in London with two more shows on Friday and Saturday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok@livbedumb