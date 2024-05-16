Olivia Rodrigo proves why she's the "perfect all-American brit" in viral London TikTok

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo got into the London spirit in her latest viral TikTok from the GUTS World Tour!

Olivia Rodrigo poked fun at London culture in her latest backstage TikTok filmed at her sold-out GUTS World Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok@livbedumb

She's so American, alright!

After night two in London on Wednesday, the 21-year-old singer treated fans to another backstage TikTok.

The latest post saw Olivia rocking her newest encore tee, which read "Perfect All-American Brit," as she lip-synced to a viral audio mocking the unique names of popular foods across the pond.

"trying to fit in at my london show tonight," Olivia wrote over the clip.

The Grammy winner hasn't been shy about her love for the UK amid her latest tour stops – something likely connected to her blossoming romance with British actor Louis Partridge!

