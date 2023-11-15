Courteney Cox honors Matthew Perry in heartbreaking post

Los Angeles, California - Courteney Cox honored the late Matthew Perry with a touching look at an iconic Friends scene the two stars shared.

Courteney Cox has broken her silence on the tragic passing of her Friends co-star, Matthew Perry. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the 59-year-old Scream actor paid tribute to Perry via Instagram after his shocking death on October 28.



Cox and Perry's respective characters Monica and Chandler played best friends-turned-lovers on the popular TV series.

The Cougar Town actor wrote under the Friends clip, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day."

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share."

Cox noted the clip was one of her "favorite" scenes with Perry, as it represented the beginning of their character's love story arc.

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say," she continued, adding, "He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."