Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry: "You're finally free"
Los Angeles, California - Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to his Friends co-star, Matthew Perry, after his tragic death last month.
On Tuesday, the 56-year-old actor mourned the loss of his beloved co-star, who passed away at the age of 54 on October 28.
"Matthew," LeBlanc began in his Instagram post. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."
"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never."
The carousel post, which featured a number of snaps of LeBlanc and Perry as Joey and Chandler on the iconic TV show, ended with a behind-the-scenes shot of the six Friends leads sharing a group hug.
"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love," LeBlanc wrote.
Adopting the spirit of their hilarious on- and off-screen bond, he added, "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."
LeBlanc is the first of the comedy's core cast to share a tribute outside of their joint public statement.
Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars speak out after his tragic death
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer said in the statement.
The group asked for privacy as they grieve the "unfathomable loss" of Perry.
The investigation into Perry's cause of death is ongoing, but initial tests ruled out an overdose on fentanyl or meth.
Cover photo: Collage: Imago / Everett Collection