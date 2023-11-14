Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry: "You're finally free"

Los Angeles, California - Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to his Friends co- star , Matthew Perry, after his tragic death last month.

Matt LeBlanc (r) honored his late Friends co-star, Matthew Perry, with an emotional tribute on Tuesday. © Collage: Imago / Everett Collection

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old actor mourned the loss of his beloved co-star, who passed away at the age of 54 on October 28.

"Matthew," LeBlanc began in his Instagram post. "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never."

The carousel post, which featured a number of snaps of LeBlanc and Perry as Joey and Chandler on the iconic TV show, ended with a behind-the-scenes shot of the six Friends leads sharing a group hug.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love," LeBlanc wrote.

Adopting the spirit of their hilarious on- and off-screen bond, he added, "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

LeBlanc is the first of the comedy's core cast to share a tribute outside of their joint public statement.