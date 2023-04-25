Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first baby with longtime girlfriend!

New York, New York - Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke are officially parents after welcoming their first baby !

Daniel Radcliffe (r) and Erin Darke have welcomed their first child together. © ARAYA DOHENY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Accio, fatherhood!

Per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the new family of three was spotted walking through New York City on Monday.

In the snaps, the 33-year-old can be seen pushing a stroller, followed closely by Erin.

The baby's gender and name have not yet been revealed.



It is also unclear when the baby was born, but Daniel's rep first confirmed the couple was expecting in March.

A source told The Mirror at the time that the pair "could not be happier to be expecting."

"They are absolutely thrilled and can't wait to become a family of three," the source said.