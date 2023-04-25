Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first baby with longtime girlfriend!
New York, New York - Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his partner Erin Darke are officially parents after welcoming their first baby!
Accio, fatherhood!
Per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the new family of three was spotted walking through New York City on Monday.
In the snaps, the 33-year-old can be seen pushing a stroller, followed closely by Erin.
The baby's gender and name have not yet been revealed.
It is also unclear when the baby was born, but Daniel's rep first confirmed the couple was expecting in March.
A source told The Mirror at the time that the pair "could not be happier to be expecting."
"They are absolutely thrilled and can't wait to become a family of three," the source said.
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke have been dating since 2013
The British actor and his 38-year-old partner, who is also an actor, reportedly met in 2012 while filming the movie Kill Your Darlings. The couple made their romance official in 2013.
Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, Daniel joked about how they would tell their future children the story of their time on the film set, where they filmed several steamy scenes together.
"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other," he said.
Cover photo: ARAYA DOHENY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP