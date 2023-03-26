Expecto Bambinous! Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend are expecting their first child
New York, New York - Expecto Bambinous! Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, are expecting their first baby!
Real-life magic is about to strike!
Daniel Radcliffe (33) and his fellow actor and long-term girlfriend Erin Darke (38) are expecting their first child!
A spokesperson for the British actor confirmed the sweet baby news on Saturday, per the Daily Mirror.
According to the outlet, the parents-to-be are "absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three."
The source added that Daniel and Erin recently shared the baby news with their families and friends. The excitement is real, but the actors themselves have yet to comment.
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke can't wait to be parents!
The couple can't wait to become a family of three! The spokesperson said that it's an "incredibly exciting time" for them.
These two have been an official pair since 2013.
They met on the set of the movie Kill Your Darlings, and sparks flew. The two actors realized they had serious chemistry while playing love interests, and took that magical connection offset.
Though they've been together for years, the couple has kept their relationship private and out of the limelight, but the actors' admiration for one another is clear. Erin even attended the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic story.
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP