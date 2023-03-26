Expecto Bambinous! Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend are expecting their first child

New York, New York - Expecto Bambinous! Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, are expecting their first baby !

Daniel Radcliffe (33) and his girlfriend Erin Darke (38) are expecting their first child. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Real-life magic is about to strike!

Daniel Radcliffe (33) and his fellow actor and long-term girlfriend Erin Darke (38) are expecting their first child!

A spokesperson for the British actor confirmed the sweet baby news on Saturday, per the Daily Mirror.

According to the outlet, the parents-to-be are "absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three."

The source added that Daniel and Erin recently shared the baby news with their families and friends. The excitement is real, but the actors themselves have yet to comment.