Dave Chappelle New Years Eve comedy special teased on Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that a new special by controversial comedian Dave Chappelle will premiere on New Year's Eve. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@NetflixIsAJoke & Michael Kovac/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the X account Netflix Is A Joke shared a teaser video for the upcoming special, which features a large neon version of Chappelle's C logo and the velvety voice of iconic actor Morgan Freeman.

"He's back, folks," Freeman says at the end of the clip.

The upcoming show will be the seventh special that Chappelle has done with Netflix since 2017's The Age of Spin.

His last few specials, most notably 2021's The Closer, have been criticized for having jokes that some have deemed transphobic.

The public fallout from the jokes reached a boiling point in October 2021 when hundreds of Netflix employees and supporters participated in a massive walkout at the company's headquarters.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has defended Chappelle's specials as well as other controversial works on the platform, arguing that the company provides "programming for a lot of diverse people who have different opinions and different tastes and different styles."