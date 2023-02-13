De La Soul's Trugoy the Dove has died

New York, New York - Rapper Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul, whose real name is David Jolicoeur, has died. He was 54 years old.

A spokesperson for De La Soul confirmed Trugoy's death to Pitchfork magazine.

Though the spokesperson did not specify the cause of Trugoy's death, the artist had openly talked about his struggle with congestive heart failure.

David Jolicoeur co-founded the hip-hop trio De La Soul in 1988 with his high school friends Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer (53) and Vincent "Maseo" Mason (52). His rapper name, Trugoy, is "yogurt" spelled backwards. He also went by Plug Two, Dove, and later, just Dave. The group was known for their lighthearted style, whimsical jokes, and lyrics that captivated fans and influenced many other musicians from Common to the Gorillaz.

Twitter users and celebrities flooded the platform with personal tributes to the artist after the news of his passing. "We lost another legend of hip hop music and culture in my brother Trugoy aka Dave of De La Soul," tweeted B-Real. "His music will allow him to live in our hearts and minds as he is gone. But not only was he a great musician but he was a great human being. He meant a lot to us."

Many other Twitter users are mourning the fact that Trugoy passed before his music could be celebrated again when it hit streaming platforms.