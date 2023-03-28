Demi Lovato gushes over boyfriend Jutes in birthday tribute: "I'm so grateful to call you mine"

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato showed how head over heels she is for her man Jutes on his birthday!

Sweet, sweet love! Demi Lovato (l) honored her man Jutes on Instagram for his birthday! © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/ddlovato

Alexa, play Anita Baker's song, Sweet Love.

Demi honored her boo in a touching birthday tribute on Tuesday via Instagram.

The 30-year-old pop star didn't hold back her admiration for the musician who she declared "deserves" the world and much more.

"My sweet angel – it's officially your birthday!!!" Demi wrote in the caption.

"I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self. I've waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together."

The carousel post featuring the lovebirds who began dating back in August, features numerous adorable selfies of Demi and Jutes, with the stars smooching in one of the snaps.

The Disney alum added, "You're a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here's to many more."

