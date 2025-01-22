Demi Lovato advocates for non-binary community after Trump's inauguration
Los Angeles, California - Singer Demi Lovato, a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, shared a message of support for non-binary individuals following Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.
The 32-year-old, who identifies as non-binary and uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, took to Instagram story to address her fans after Trump signed a controversial executive order.
The order specifies that the US government will only officially recognize two genders – "male and female."
"If you are trans or non-binary like me, please know that I see you, I feel you, I am with you," Demi wrote in her message, per People.
She continued, "You are validated, you are loved and you are not alone. No one can take away our identities and no one can tell us who we are or aren't."
The Cool for the Summer artist concluded her post with a message of encouragement, stating, "We will get thru this. I love you."
Demi publicly came out as non-binary in 2021 and has since remained steadfast in her goal to educate people and advocate for understanding and inclusivity.
Cover photo: Collage: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@demilovato