Demi Lovato pays homage to mom with unique tattoo: "I love you more!"

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato took fans on her latest tattoo trip, where she got a touching tribute for her mom!

Demi Lovato paid tribute to her mom with a touching tattoo. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ddlovato

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old pop star documented her ink session via TikTok.

Demi explained in the clip that she got her mom Dianna De La Garza's handwriting that read, "I Love You More," tattooed on her arm.

The Heart Attack singer dished that she originally wanted the dainty tribute below her inner bicep but decided to move it under a portrait of her great-grandmother on her forearm.

Demi says in the video, "I am so happy with the way this tattoo came out. It looks beautiful and exactly like my mom's handwriting."

"It holds so much meaning to me. Here's to you mom, I love you more," she added.

The Stone Cold hitmaker's sweet tribute comes after her tropical getaway with her fiancé Jutes to Hawaii!

Demi shared pics on Instagram from the future spouses' trip with collaborator Miles Wesley and his girlfriend, Allison Petitti.