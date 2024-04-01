Demi Lovato celebrates fiancé Jutes' birthday with sweet Instagram tributes
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato honored her fiancé Jutes' birthday with cake and some stone-cold loving!
The 31-year-old Heart Attack artist spent her recent Easter weekend celebrating her fiancé's bday.
On Sunday, Demi dropped a photo dump via Instagram highlighting the couple's time together, which included a homemade cake baked by the Cool for the Summer singer plus a special dinner and dessert with Jutes' loved ones.
A few pics in Demi's slideshow featured the betrothed lovebirds sweetly holding each other during the Canadian musician's birthday dinner, where the couple matched in all-black fits.
Before this, the Camp Rock star touchingly called Jutes her "angel" in another photo dump that showcased more special moments between the couple.
"My angel, I thank the universe everyday that you exist and that I get to marry you someday. I love you, here's to another year around the sun together. happy birthday baby," she captioned the carousel of snaps.
Last month, Demi spilled to PEOPLE on her "chill" wedding plans with the songwriter and teased that things are currently going "easy-peasy."
