Demi Lovato celebrates fiancé Jutes' birthday with sweet Instagram tributes

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato honored her fiancé Jutes' birthday with cake and some stone-cold loving !

Demi Lovato (l.) sweetly honored her fiancé Jutes' birthday over Easter weekend. © Screenshot/Instagram/ddlovato

The 31-year-old Heart Attack artist spent her recent Easter weekend celebrating her fiancé's bday.

On Sunday, Demi dropped a photo dump via Instagram highlighting the couple's time together, which included a homemade cake baked by the Cool for the Summer singer plus a special dinner and dessert with Jutes' loved ones.

A few pics in Demi's slideshow featured the betrothed lovebirds sweetly holding each other during the Canadian musician's birthday dinner, where the couple matched in all-black fits.

Before this, the Camp Rock star touchingly called Jutes her "angel" in another photo dump that showcased more special moments between the couple.

"My angel, I thank the universe everyday that you exist and that I get to marry you someday. I love you, here's to another year around the sun together. happy birthday baby," she captioned the carousel of snaps.