Demi Lovato and Jutes announce engagement with dreamy pics and a huge ring!

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato is officially off the market as the singer announced her engagement to Jutes!

Demi Lovato and Jutes (l) have announced their engagement after dating for a year.. © Alex Goodlett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the 31-year-old pop star announced via People that she and her boyfriend are getting hitched!

Jutes, who's real name is Jordan Lutes, reportedly popped the question on Saturday, a rep for Demi confirmed to the outlet.

The Cool for the Summer artist's fiancé proposed with a Material Good bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring.



The lovebirds reportedly headed to Craigs in LA to celebrate with family after a "personal and intimate proposal."

Demi and Jutes also shared dreamy engagement pics, where they both matched in all-black fits while gazing up at each other adoringly. The romantic snaps featured a black curtain with rose petals and candles lining the floor.

The pair began dating in 2022, and the singer recently dished on their "healthy relationship."

"I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you're so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that's the formula of a really great relationship," Demi said.