Demi Lovato reveals epic return to pop music: "A new era has arrived"

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato 's return to pop music is coming fast, as her new song drops this week!

Demi Lovato has confirmed that her first pop track in years will be released this Friday. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Confident singer confirmed via her Instagram on Monday that she will be releasing her anticipated new track, Fast, after weeks of teasing her comeback to mainstream music.

The post, which announced that the song would drop on Friday, featured Demi in multiple images from what appears to be a music video in a white dress while leaning down on a broken-down car.

The Stone Cold artist wrote in the caption, "me when i serve my favorite dish" – a nod to her ultra-viral interview answer where she said her favorite dish was a "mug."

Demi further teased the EDM-infused single on their story, writing, "a new era has arrived," before adding, "i know I shouldn't have kept you waitin…but i'm here now."

The Camp Rock alum first shared her newest single weeks ago in a video where she softly sings over an electronic beat, "I wanna go fast / I wanna go hard / I wanna go anywhere, anywhere you are."

