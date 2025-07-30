Doja Cat mocks Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle ad

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat just dragged Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle campaign straight to the denim dumpster – and TikTok is living for it!

Doja Cat (r.) mocked Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad in a viral TikTok. © Collage: CRAIG BARRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@dojacat

The Grammy-winning rapper posted a cheeky video on Tuesday parodying the now-infamous "Great Jeans" ad starring Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney.

"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue," Doja deadpanned in the clip, reciting Sydney's monologue with an exaggerated Southern accent.

It was a not-so-subtle jab at the ad's bizarre script, which has already sparked outrage for apparently leaning into racist dog whistles.

"you know it's bad when doja cat speaks about it," one TikTok user commented.

Another added, "Doja Cat mocking Sydney Sweeney was not in my bingo card this year but I ain’t complaining."

The American Eagle campaign, with its tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," plays on the words "genes" and "jeans."

But it has widely been panned as tone-deaf, with many arguing that the ad's message echoes values of eugenics and white supremacy.