Demi Lovato reveals special holiday surprise - with a twist!

Demi Lovato will be hosting a brand new holiday special this year. © Screenshot/Instagram/ddlovato

With Christmas practically right around the corner, the 30-year-old songstress is giving audiences the greatest gift of all.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Demi's holiday special, A Very Demi Holiday Special, will be streaming on the Roku Channel this December.

But the program will have a fun twist!

According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, the special "will fill your home and heart with a very Demi twist on the festive spirit. Demi has invited some of her friends to help her celebrate the holidays."

As for which celebs will be joining the Heart Attack singer for the holiday special, that juicy bit of information will be revealed at a later date!

Additionally, fans will be treated to a "special duet" from Demi and another fellow musician - could her boyfriend Jutes possibly be the guest?

The Sober artist also shared in a statement, "The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can't wait to put my special twist on the celebrations!"