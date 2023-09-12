Demi Lovato talks "daddy issues" and "healthy" romance with boyfriend Jutes

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato reflected on how she's fixed her past "daddy issues," which has led to a healthy relationship with boyfriend Jutes!

Demi Lovato gushed over her healthy relationship singer Jutes after dealing with her daddy issues. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/ddlovato

The 31-year-old Heart Attack singer revealed that her daddy issues aren't "anything that are inside of me anymore" in a new interview.

While speaking on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, she dished on having a healthy relationship with the 32-year-old musician after her past relationships with older men at a young age.

"I think there's a few signs to that. I'm with a partner that is my age, essentially," Demi explains, adding, "I look back on the past of dating older men and think, 'That's gross.'"

A few "older" men that the Sorry Not Sorry artist has dated include That 70's Show star Wilmer Valderrama and Miley Cyrus' brother, Trace.



Regarding her current beau Jutes, Demi shared their "partnership" is "just so magnetic" and that the pair laugh together "nonstop."