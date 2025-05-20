Denzel Washington clashes with photographer in tense red carpet moment at Cannes

Cannes, France - Hollywood legend Denzel Washington had a tense moment on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday evening, shortly before being unexpectedly awarded an Honorary Palme d'Or for his lifetime contributions to cinema.

Denzel Washington had a confrontation with a pushy red carpet photographer at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. © IMAGO / Xinhua

Washington was attending the premiere of Highest 2 Lowest, a thriller directed by long-time collaborator Spike Lee, in which he stars as a powerful music executive whose child is kidnapped.

Footage showed a red carpet photographer grabbing the star by the arm in an apparent attempt to get his attention.

A clearly angered Washington responds by pointing his finger and repeatedly shouting "Stop!" When he attempts to walk away, the photographer again grabs him, prompting another short confrontation.

Later that evening, however, the mood shifted dramatically. Inside the Festival Palace, Washington was presented with the Honorary Palme d'Or by Spike Lee and Cannes festival director Thierry Frémaux in a surprise tribute to a career spanning five decades.

"This is a total surprise for me so I'm a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all," Washington told the crowd.

Washington is known for his acclaimed performances in films such as Glory, Training Day, and Malcolm X.

