Did Kendrick Lamar reignite a major rap feud with Drake and J. Cole?

The release of artists Future and Metro Boomin collaborative album sent shockwaves through social media with a seemingly shady line dropped by Kendrick Lamar.

Los Angeles, California - The release of the new collaborative album by rappers Future and Metro Boomin sent shockwaves through social media, as a seemingly shady line dropped by Kendrick Lamar grabbed attention.

Kendrick Lamar is currently under fire for seemingly dissing J. Cole and Drake in his new song Like That. (From r. to l.)  © Collage: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Gregory Shamus, & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The record, WE DON'T TRUST YOU, came out Friday and immediately caused a frenzy thanks to a surprise verse from the Kendrick Lamar, guest starring on the track Like That.

According to Billboard, fans immediately zeroed in on a few lines that seem to aim shade at superstars Drake and J. Cole,

The fiery verse references Drake and Cole's 2023 collab First Person Shooter, where Cole raps about a "Big Three" of himself, Drake, and Lamar.

However, Lamar appears to mock this by spitting, "F*** sneak dissing, 'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with three switches."

Kendrick doesn't hold back, seemingly aiming for Drake again with the verse, "Fore all your dogs gettin' buried, that's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary."

This is most likely a reference to Drake's most recent album, For All The Dogs.

The timing just adds fuel to the flames, with Drake and J. Cole currently on their joint tour.

