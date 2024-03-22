Did Kendrick Lamar reignite a major rap feud with Drake and J. Cole?
Los Angeles, California - The release of the new collaborative album by rappers Future and Metro Boomin sent shockwaves through social media, as a seemingly shady line dropped by Kendrick Lamar grabbed attention.
The record, WE DON'T TRUST YOU, came out Friday and immediately caused a frenzy thanks to a surprise verse from the Kendrick Lamar, guest starring on the track Like That.
According to Billboard, fans immediately zeroed in on a few lines that seem to aim shade at superstars Drake and J. Cole,
The fiery verse references Drake and Cole's 2023 collab First Person Shooter, where Cole raps about a "Big Three" of himself, Drake, and Lamar.
However, Lamar appears to mock this by spitting, "F*** sneak dissing, 'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with three switches."
Kendrick doesn't hold back, seemingly aiming for Drake again with the verse, "Fore all your dogs gettin' buried, that's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary."
This is most likely a reference to Drake's most recent album, For All The Dogs.
The timing just adds fuel to the flames, with Drake and J. Cole currently on their joint tour.
Cover photo: Collage: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Gregory Shamus, & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP