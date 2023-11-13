Drake announces big joint tour with J. Cole: "Right back at it"

Toronto, Canada - For all the dogs! Hip-hop stars Drake and J. Cole are teaming up for an epic music tour next year.

Drake is heading back on tour with J. Cole (l) in tow for his 2024 It's All A Blur Tour - Big As the What? © Collage: VALERIE MACON & COLE BURSTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This is not a drill!

Despite having claimed he's taking a music hiatus, Drake announced his 2024 tour, It's All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?, on Monday. And he will have the 38-year-old No Role Modelz rapper in tow.

Presented by Cash App and Visa and produced by Live Nation, Drizzy's 22-date whirlwind will feature a number of back-to-back arena dates, with the tour beginning in Denver before heading to more major US cities like New Orleans and Nashville.

The 2024 dates follow the 37-year-old Toronto native's recently completed It's All A Blur tour, which saw Drake performing in 50 sold-out arenas after the release of his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs.

The Grammy-winning artists shared their new venture via Instagram with a post highlighting the tour's poster.

"Right back at it…" the caption read.