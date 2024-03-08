Did Natalie Portman secretly split from husband after cheating scandal?

Los Angeles, California - Natalie Portman has divorced her French choreographer husband, a source close to the Oscar-winning actor told AFP on Friday.

Natalie Portman (r.) secretly called it quits with Benjamin Millepied last July, shortly after the latter was caught in a cheating scandal. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The Black Swan star filed last July to end her marriage of 11 years to Benjamin Millepied, said PEOPLE magazine, which first reported the news.

The divorce was finalized in France last month, the source confirmed.

Portman (42) who holds both US and Israeli citizenship, is one of Hollywood's top actors.

She made her debut as a child star in Luc Besson's thriller Leon: The Professional and went on to appear in blockbusters, including Star Wars and Marvel films, as well as art-house fare.

Portman met Millepied in 2009 on the set of Black Swan, a psychological horror story set in the ultra-competitive world of professional ballet, for which she won the Best Actress Academy Award.

Millepied starred in the film too, as well as providing choreography.

The couple wed in California in 2012. They have two children together – son Aleph (12) and daughter Amalia (7).

Last May, media reports emerged of an extramarital affair by Millepied. The couple never publicly addressed the allegations.