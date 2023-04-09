Did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth call it quits over lackluster bedroom moves?

Los Angeles, California - After almost 12 years, actor Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced their divorce nearly two weeks ago . But what really broke up their marriage? An insider may have revealed things got a bit lackluster in the bedroom.

What led to the divorce between Reese Witherspoon (r) and her ex-husband Jim Toth? © Collage: Randy Shropshire / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

If you're as successful a movie star as Reese Witherspoon, you have to work hard for it. But did the actor's love life really fall by the wayside because of her heavy workload?

An alleged friend of the ex-couple revealed to Bild that the mother of three and her ex-husband are said to have lived together like siblings, as the romance between the pair had vanished.

To keep their love life going, Reese and Jim are said to have arranged a weekly date night in the beginning. But over time, the dates stopped happening partially thanks to the 47-year-old star's busy business schedule that included 80-hour work weeks.

"Reese and Jim have lived together more like brother and sister in recent years," the insider told Bild.