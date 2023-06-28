Did Roseanne Barr spew antisemitic comments?

Los Angeles, California - Roseanne Barr made a handful of arguably antisemitic comments in an interview that have now gone viral. Was she being serious, or was it satire?

Actor and comedian Roseanne Barr made controversial comments during a recent podcast interview, sparking a debate about what constitutes as sarcasm. © Rachel Luna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The star sat down with fellow comedian Theo Von for a recent episode of his podcast This Past Weekend.

At one point in their chat, the two broached the subject that those who speculate publicly about the last presidential election being rigged are likely to be censored.

"Don't you dare say anything against it," Barr said. "You'll be off YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and all the other ones because... there's such a thing as the truth and facts, and we have to stick to it."

Then she continued, "That is the truth, and nobody died in the Holocaust either," later adding, "Yeah, it should happen. Six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened."

Von went on to ask "You're part Jewish, right? And a lot of Hollywood is Jewish, yeah? They started Hollywood."

This sent Barr into another rant, likening his comment to Black people and hip-hop.

"Just like rap. Black people started rap," she responded. "So I went to go over there and tried to get in rap and go, 'All these Black people, you know, go on Saturday Night Live, like Dave Chappelle. I'm just saying a lot of Black people are in control of rap. Hello?’"

"But you know," she continued, "people should be glad that it’s Jewish too, because if Jews were not controlling Hollywood, all you'd have was f**king fishing shows."