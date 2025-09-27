Sydney Sweeney's rumored romance with Scooter Braun heats up with birthday date

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this month, enjoying a fun getaway in Utah and sharing the festivities with music mogul Scooter Braun.

Sydney Sweeney (r.) reportedly marked her birthday alongside rumored beau Scooter Braun. © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

The Euphoria star posted some photos of the trip on Instagram, calling it a "little trip to mars."

According to a new report from People, Sydney "had a great time celebrating" with Scooter – though he didn't appear in the post.

The slideshow saw her jumping off cliffs, riding a jet ski, having fun with friends, and enjoying a birthday treat while wearing a party crown.

News of Scooter's attendance at the celebrations comes amid reports of a rumored romance between the pair.

One source said Sydney is "having fun with Scooter and enjoys dating him," describing the controversial record executive and Justin Bieber's former manager as "easy to be around and an intriguing guy."

The pair first crossed paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in June, shortly after Sydney's breakup from Jonathan Davino.

They were also spotted chatting at Lana Del Rey's Coachella performance, and recently enjoyed a dinner together at Jon & Vinny's in California.