Jimmy Kimmel slams "bully" Trump over furious reaction to his return to late-night

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently responded to President Donald Trump having a meltdown over the return of his late-night show.

On Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel (r.) criticized Donald Trump (l.) for sharing a furious social media post about ABC reinstating his late-night show. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, President Trump shared a Truth Social post reacting to news that ABC had decided to lift its suspension of Kimmel's show, which came after the comedian made comments during a monologue about the recent assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

On Wednesday night, Kimmel delivered the second monologue since his return, during which he picked apart Trump's post line by line.

"The Mad Red Hatter wrote, 'I can't believe ABC fake news gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,'" Kimmel began.

"You can't believe they gave me my job back? I can't believe we gave you your job back!" he joked, referencing Trump's re-election win earlier this year.

Kimmel went on to point to the president threatening to sue the network for reinstating him, to which he said, "Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn't threatening ABC by threatening ABC."

The comedian later opened up, revealing that he talks about Trump so much because "he's a bully."

"I don't like bullies. I played the clarinet in high school, OK? So I just don't like him. Donald Trump is an old-fashioned '80s movie style bully, taking your lunch money – and if you give it to him once, he'll take it again."