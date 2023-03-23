Diddy and his family may be getting their own show!

Diddy may be a bad boy for life but he'll always be a father first! The rapper and his seven kids are allegedly heading to Hulu for their own reality series!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and his huge family are reportedly heading to Hulu!

Diddy + 7! Sean "Diddy" Combs (r.) and his seven kids could be heading to TV screens everywhere very soon.
Diddy + 7! Sean "Diddy" Combs (r.) and his seven kids could be heading to TV screens everywhere very soon.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/diddy

It looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan won't be the only family fans can keep up with!

According to Page Six, Diddy and his enormous clan could be the next famous family to get their own reality TV series.

Per the report, the 53-year-old Bad Boy rapper is supposedly working with the streaming app on a show that will be centered around him and his seven children.

The series will be aptly titled, Diddy + 7.

"It's going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses, even the kids, and it will feature everyone," an insider dished.

The outlet also shared that Diddy, AKA Love, and his plethora of kiddies have already been spotted filming the show in various locations. The family's respective Instagram accounts perhaps offer a preview of what fans can expect from the show.

"The show is all about the dynamic of the family and how Diddy does it all with all the kids. They're a real family, even all the baby mamas," the unnamed source added.

Diddy is the proud papa to sons Justin and Christian, twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, daughter Chance, newborn baby girl Love, and his adopted son Quicny.

