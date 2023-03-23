Diddy and his family may be getting their own show!

Diddy + 7! Sean "Diddy" Combs (r.) and his seven kids could be heading to TV screens everywhere very soon. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/diddy

It looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan won't be the only family fans can keep up with!

According to Page Six, Diddy and his enormous clan could be the next famous family to get their own reality TV series.

Per the report, the 53-year-old Bad Boy rapper is supposedly working with the streaming app on a show that will be centered around him and his seven children.

The series will be aptly titled, Diddy + 7.

"It's going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses, even the kids, and it will feature everyone," an insider dished.

The outlet also shared that Diddy, AKA Love, and his plethora of kiddies have already been spotted filming the show in various locations. The family's respective Instagram accounts perhaps offer a preview of what fans can expect from the show.

"The show is all about the dynamic of the family and how Diddy does it all with all the kids. They're a real family, even all the baby mamas," the unnamed source added.