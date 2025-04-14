Diddy accuser removes Beyoncé and Jay-Z from "Freak Off" suit – here's why

Los Angeles, California - Sean "Diddy" Combs ' latest accuser has reportedly removed Beyoncé and Jay-Z from his scathing lawsuit .

The latest Diddy (l.) accuser has amended his filing that alleged that Beyoncé (c.) and Jay-Z (r.) were present for the victim's harassment. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Joseph Manzaro sued the disgraced mogul for allegedly parading him around Diddy's home in a penis mask in front of Bey and Jay, Gloria and Emilio Stefan, and LeBron James.

Per Page Six, Manzaro has amended his complaint over the weekend, with the Carters' names being removed from the filing.

The outlet dished that Bey and Jay's attorneys have provided evidence that neither one of them was at the party because they were nowhere near Miami, where it took place.

The victim's suit claimed that he was drugged, kidnapped, and transported to the Estefans' home on Star Island Miami for Diddy's son Christian's birthday in April 2015.

Manzaro says that he was then taken through a secret passageway and brought to a room with the Cowboy Carter artist and the Grammy-winning rapper.