Diddy faces shocking accusations of witness tampering in bail hearing

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of reaching out to witnesses and attempting to shift public opinion from jail, in a blow to the disgraced rapper 's bail request.

Combs has been denied bail on multiple occasions as he awaits trial, which has been set for May 5, 2025. He stands accused of assaulting more than 100 victims, including children, as well as engaging in sex trafficking.

According to multiple reports, a federal court filing alleges that calls made by the 55-year-old from jail show he urged family members to reach out to victims and witnesses and create so-called "narratives" to help influence the jury pool.

"The defendant has shown repeatedly – even while in custody – that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case," the filing reads. "The defendant has shown, in other words, that he cannot be trusted to abide by rules or conditions."

Reviews of phone calls from the Metropolitan Detention Center revealed that Combs allegedly paid off other inmates to use their telephone accounts, in an attempt to evade monitoring.

"He has continued to try to evade law enforcement monitoring, corruptly influence witness testimony, and further attack the integrity of these proceedings," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

Combs allegedly orchestrated social media campaigns designed to taint the jury pool and leaked materials that he believed would help him avoid a conviction.