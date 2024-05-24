Diddy's sexual assault allegations mount with another explosive lawsuit

New York, New York - Sean "Diddy" Combs has been named in yet another lawsuit by April Lampos, a woman who is accusing him of sexual assault , battery, and more.

© ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of New York on Thursday, May 23, per PEOPLE.

April Lampos said that she had a total of four "terrifying sexual encounters" with the rapper after meeting in New York City in the '90s.

Lampos and her attorneys are suing Diddy as well as his record label Bad Boy Records, Arista Records, and others on charges of battery, sexual assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and violation of the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law.



According to Lampos, the first encounter happened in 1995 in NYC when Diddy allegedly pressured her to drink and then transported her to a hotel where she claims he "forced himself on top of her" and "raped" her.



After this, Lampos says that the musician used gifts and his power in the industry to "lure" her into trusting him again, only for her to be sexually assaulted by him on multiple other occasions.