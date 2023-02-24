Dilbert creator Scott Adams goes on racist tangent and calls Black people a "hate group"

Danville, California - Scott Adams, the creator behind the classic comic strip Dilbert, unleashed an overtly racist tangent on his web show, in which he described Black Americans as a "hate group."

In the latest episode of his member-only live streamed show Coffee With Scott Adams, the cartoonist gave some bold advice to his fellow white Americans: "Get the hell away from Black people."

He began by citing a recent Rasmussen poll that showed 53% of Black people that participated agree with the phrase "It's okay to be white," a saying that has been deemed a hate slogan by some.

"If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people - according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll - that's a hate group," he explained.

He continued by urging his viewers to distance themselves from the Black community as far as possible, and refuse to "help" them.

"The best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people," he stated. "Just get the f*ck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there's no fixing this. This can't be fixed."

"There’s no longer a rational impulse," he added. "So I'm going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn't seem like it pays off."

In an attempt to further defend his point, he explained how he was "really sick" of seeing videos on social media "every damn day" of "some Black person beating the sh*t out of some white person."