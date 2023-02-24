Dilbert creator Scott Adams goes on racist tangent and calls Black people a "hate group"
Danville, California - Scott Adams, the creator behind the classic comic strip Dilbert, unleashed an overtly racist tangent on his web show, in which he described Black Americans as a "hate group."
In the latest episode of his member-only live streamed show Coffee With Scott Adams, the cartoonist gave some bold advice to his fellow white Americans: "Get the hell away from Black people."
He began by citing a recent Rasmussen poll that showed 53% of Black people that participated agree with the phrase "It's okay to be white," a saying that has been deemed a hate slogan by some.
"If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people - according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll - that's a hate group," he explained.
He continued by urging his viewers to distance themselves from the Black community as far as possible, and refuse to "help" them.
"The best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people," he stated. "Just get the f*ck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there's no fixing this. This can't be fixed."
"There’s no longer a rational impulse," he added. "So I'm going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn't seem like it pays off."
In an attempt to further defend his point, he explained how he was "really sick" of seeing videos on social media "every damn day" of "some Black person beating the sh*t out of some white person."
Scott Adams is facing the heat for racist comments
The Coffee With Scott Adams website describes its viewers as "open-minded people who like to learn about persuasion, politics, and the operating code for reality while having some laughs," but a deep dive into his content shows something much darker.
According to The Daily Beast, Adams began dipping his toes into far-right conspiracies and ideologies when he came out as a supporter of Donald Trump, whom he publicly compared to Jesus, back in 2015.
He has since pushed a number of controversial views, such as telling viewers that there was a "good chance" Republican voters would be hunted down and "dead within a year" if Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.
Last September, his comic strip Dilbert was dropped by 77 newspapers owned by publisher Lee Enterprises after Adams incorporated a Black character in the comic simply to poke fun at "woke" culture.
Adams' latest statements have many on social media calling for him to take accountability, and for his comics to be removed from more newspapers.
Despite the backlash, Scott Adams seems to be relishing in the negative attention, sharing on Twitter, "I'm trending on Twitter. Was it something I said? Come watch me get cancelled."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots / YouTube / @RealCoffeewithScottAdams