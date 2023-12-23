Dixie Chicks co-founder Laura Lynch has died in car crash

El Paso, Texas - Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks – formerly The Dixie Chicks – has died in a car accident in Texas. She was 65.

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the Dixie Chicks, has passed away at 65 after a car crash. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/thechicks

The musician reportedly died following a highway collision outside of El Paso Friday, her cousin told TMZ.



Details about the circumstances surrounding the accident and whether anyone else was killed or injured were not immediately available.

Lynch co-founded the Dallas-based country group in 1989, alongside Robyn Lynn Macy and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer (nee Erwin). She left the group in 1995 following the release of three albums, but prior to the band hitting it big.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks," the band said in a statement. "We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time," they added.