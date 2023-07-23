Doja Cat upsets her fans by bashing their self-made nickname

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Doja Cat has landed in hot water due to her recent disparaging remarks about her devoted fan base, who lovingly call themselves "Kittenz."

Fans of Doja Cat are not thrilled after a post was made bashing her supporters who refer to themselves as "Kittenz." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@dojacat/Threads/@dojacat/Stefani Reynolds/AFP

On Saturday, Doja Cat went on Threads to mock her fans for a nickname they have been using for years.

The 27-year-old singer dismissed the fandom's name, stating, "my fans don't name themselves s**t," and criticized fans identifying as "Kittenz" for not being productive.

"if you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

According to Perez Hilton, fans were quick to defend their loyalty and pointed out that Doja herself had referred to her fans as "Kittenz" in the past

Many couldn't believe Doja would say something so negative to the fans who have contributed to her incredible success.