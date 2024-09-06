Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn relationship rumors spiral amid cozy Italy sighting!

Italy - Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn have been spotted together again, this time looking cozy in Italy. Could the connection between these two be growing stronger?

Rumors that the Paint the Town Red musician Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn were dating began in August when the two celebs were seen together lunching in London.

The two were also clocked hugging at a club in the UK.

As per a recent Doja HQ X post, the two artists have now been spotted together at a restaurant in Italy.

This casual sighting has fans speculating that the connection between the two is blooming.

Doja's thirst for Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn had the Internet in a tizzy in 2022.

Doja infamously sent Quinn's co-star Noah Schnapp a DM asking him to hook her up with the actor.