Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn spark dating rumors years after viral DM moment

Camden, UK - Doja Cat 's thirst for Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has come to fruition, with the pair sparking love rumors!

Doja Cat is reportedly dating Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn (l.) after shooting her shot with him two years ago. © Collage: CHRIS DELMA & ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the 28-year-old rapper was caught canoodling the 30-year-old actor in London in pics obtained by The US Sun.

Doja and the Fantastic Four actor were captured in close proximity, having lunch at the Coach & Horses pub.

The Paint the Town Red rapper was seen with her arm around Joseph as on-lookers dished to the site that the pair "looked like they were together."

Celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi also dropped pics of the two hugged up in what appears to be a club.



Reportedly, the pair's romance began after the Say So artist's London set last month, where the A Quiet Place: Day One star was in attendance.

If the rumors are true, it's a full circle moment for Doja, who slid into Noah Schnapp's DMs asking to get hooked up with Eddie Munson nearly two years ago!