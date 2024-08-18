Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn spark dating rumors years after viral DM moment
Camden, UK - Doja Cat's thirst for Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has come to fruition, with the pair sparking love rumors!
On Sunday, the 28-year-old rapper was caught canoodling the 30-year-old actor in London in pics obtained by The US Sun.
Doja and the Fantastic Four actor were captured in close proximity, having lunch at the Coach & Horses pub.
The Paint the Town Red rapper was seen with her arm around Joseph as on-lookers dished to the site that the pair "looked like they were together."
Celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi also dropped pics of the two hugged up in what appears to be a club.
Reportedly, the pair's romance began after the Say So artist's London set last month, where the A Quiet Place: Day One star was in attendance.
If the rumors are true, it's a full circle moment for Doja, who slid into Noah Schnapp's DMs asking to get hooked up with Eddie Munson nearly two years ago!
