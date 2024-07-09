Doja Cat says her X account has been hacked after shocking Iggy Azalea posts!
Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat took to Instagram stories Monday night to clarify that her X account had been hacked after a series of odd posts shocked fans.
"My twitter's been hacked, these messages are not from me," the Say So artist wrote in her Instagram stories.
Doja Cat's hacking claim appeared shortly after a tweet saying, "F*** that stupid b*** @IGGYAZALEA and buy $DOJA," appeared on her X account.
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea wasn't phased and quickly responded: "Hackers on celeb girl accounts again making it about me cause I'm their fixation but they didn't consider the fact that I may actually interact w ppl in real life and it’s not fitting into reality lol."
The long, wild series of tweets would have been strange even for the boundary-pushing Doja, which is why she promptly took to Instagram to clear things up.
Doja's account promotes shady crypto
In another wild post in the long series, Nicki Minaj was also targeted with the question: "Where you at boo."
Unlike Iggy, Nicki has yet to respond publically.
Doja's account also flirted accused sex trafficker and far-right influencer Andrew Tate, calling him "boo."
The alleged hackers repeatedly promoted a Solana-based meme crypto coin $DOJA, at one point writing: "Buy $DOJA or else."
Doja isn't the first celeb to be a victim of cybercrime. Last month, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan's X account was hacked to promote a similar crypto scam.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/Instagram stories/ Doja Cat & Screenshot/Instagram Doja Cat