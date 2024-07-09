Doja Cat says her X account has been hacked after shocking Iggy Azalea posts!

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat took to Instagram stories Monday night to clarify that her X account had been hacked after a series of odd posts shocked fans.

Doja Cat says her X account has been taken over by hackers. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram stories/ Doja Cat & Screenshot/Instagram Doja Cat

"My twitter's been hacked, these messages are not from me," the Say So artist wrote in her Instagram stories.

Doja Cat's hacking claim appeared shortly after a tweet saying, "F*** that stupid b*** @IGGYAZALEA and buy $DOJA," appeared on her X account.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea wasn't phased and quickly responded: "Hackers on celeb girl accounts again making it about me cause I'm their fixation but they didn't consider the fact that I may actually interact w ppl in real life and it’s not fitting into reality lol."

The long, wild series of tweets would have been strange even for the boundary-pushing Doja, which is why she promptly took to Instagram to clear things up.