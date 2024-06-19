Doja Cat and Post Malone top the bill at New York's Global Citizen festival!

New York, New York - Doja Cat , Jelly Roll, and Post Malone are among the headliners at the 2024 Global Citizen festival, which will be held in Central Park this September!

Global Citizen Festival 2024 will star Post Malone (l.), Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and more. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/PostMalone & Screenshot/Instagram/Doja Cat

"It's been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris," Doja Cat said in a press release.

"I'm excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place. We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change."

Global Citizen also announced Tuesday that the event, set for September 28, will also feature appearances from Chris Martin of Coldplay and Dr. Jan Goodall. More performers will be announced soon.

Tickets are already on sale, but anyone interested in attending can also earn a free tick by engaging in various advocacy actions, as explained on the organization's website. The festival aims to motivate music fans to take action on the climate crisis, to end poverty, and increase foreign aid.