Doja Cat fires back at cruel criticism of her natural hair: "Really?"

Los Angeles, California - Shortly after debuting the cover of her latest album, Doja Cat took to Instagram to host an impromptu livestream, where she shared her frustration at recent fan reactions.

Doja Cat expressed her frustrations at fan reactions to her new album cover in a candid livestream on Instagram. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The 28-year-old's new album cover features a close-up shot of her bleach-blonde hair in its natural texture: 4C curls.

During the livestream, Doja hit back at a particularly cruel wave of criticism of her hair on the cover.

"I'm seeing a consistent pattern in my comments section of people [asking] is my hair pubic hair, is it carpet or is it sheep's wool," the Grammy winner said.

"Some people are even saying that's what it is. People comparing [my hair] to sheep, pubic hair, and popcorn," she added.

"Really? We gotta move forward. Let's move forward. Let's grow. Let's stop."

While Doja has since turned off the comments under her Instagram post, many of her fans took to other platforms, such as X, to defend the musician against the racist comments.