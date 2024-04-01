Doja Cat fires back at cruel criticism of her natural hair: "Really?"
Los Angeles, California - Shortly after debuting the cover of her latest album, Doja Cat took to Instagram to host an impromptu livestream, where she shared her frustration at recent fan reactions.
The 28-year-old's new album cover features a close-up shot of her bleach-blonde hair in its natural texture: 4C curls.
During the livestream, Doja hit back at a particularly cruel wave of criticism of her hair on the cover.
"I'm seeing a consistent pattern in my comments section of people [asking] is my hair pubic hair, is it carpet or is it sheep's wool," the Grammy winner said.
"Some people are even saying that's what it is. People comparing [my hair] to sheep, pubic hair, and popcorn," she added.
"Really? We gotta move forward. Let's move forward. Let's grow. Let's stop."
While Doja has since turned off the comments under her Instagram post, many of her fans took to other platforms, such as X, to defend the musician against the racist comments.
Doja Cat unveils cover art for new single Masc
"like her or not, she's right and these hair comparisons are VERY anti-black," one fan said.
"She's cute with the hair style let her be," another wrote.
Not much is known about Doja's new record just yet, but one thing is sure: the first single, Masc, will be released on Friday!
Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP