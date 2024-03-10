Doja Cat quits social media and makes startling admission: "F***ed up thoughts"
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Doja Cat deactivates her Instagram account saying she's "not really feeling" the platform "anymore" and reveals the treatment she's received has inspired "f***ed up thoughts."
Saturday, in a now-deleted post on Instagram, Doja Cat explained why she was deactivating her account.
"Hey i'm gonna deactivate because i'm not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves," The Sweetest Pie artist wrote according to Page Six.
"i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much. the way im spoken to on here and treated makes me have f***ed up thoughts," Doja continued.
The artist concluded her message by saying, "Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye."
Doja then deleted her Instagram account, which was followed by 24 million Instagram users.
Doja Cat says farewell to TikTok too
Fans quickly took a stand for Doja Cat, on X. "The internet owes Doja Cat an apology," tweeted one. Thousands of others wrote #weloveyoudoja. Others cheered her on for protecting her mental health.
Instagram wasn't the only account Doja deactivated on Saturday. She also wiped her TikTok account clean.
Could this be a sign that Doja Cat is preparing something big, or is she just doing a social media cleanse? Regardless of what she's up to, the internet is tuned in.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP