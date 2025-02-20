Dolly Parton criticizes plan to cut iconic "Imagination Library" program in Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana - Iconic singer Dolly Parton has asked Indiana's governor Mike Braun to reverse proposed cuts which would leave the funding of her "Imagination Library" program hanging in the balance.

Dolly Parton has called for Indiana's governor to reverse a budgeting decision which will cut her "Imagination Library" program. © AFP/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"Imagination Library" is a book gifting program which provides children with books to help encourage literacy.

It is part-funded by partners in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Ireland, and part-funded by Dolly Parton herself.

Registered children who use the scheme receive one free book every month until they turn five.

Parton has said that the scheme was inspired by her love of books and her father's inability to read.

Mike Braun's government cut the organization's funding in the state's latest budget, a devastating move in light of the program relying on a 50% funding match.

In a statement cited by the Daily Beast, Parton's representative said, "We are hopeful that Governor Braun and the Indiana Legislature will continue this vital investment."



"The beauty of the Imagination Library is that it unites us all, regardless of politics, because every child deserves the chance to dream big and succeed."

The "Imagination Library" has seen particular success in Indiana, where it provides books for more than 125,000 children every month.

"Together, we’ve helped nurture a love of reading, given families precious moments of joy, and built a foundation for lifelong learning," the statement read.