Sabrina Carpenter reveals Short n' Sweet deluxe with surprise collab!

Los Angeles, California - Just after scoring the first Grammy of her career, Sabrina Carpenter has treated fans to an extra-sweet surprise!

Sabrina Carpenter has treated fans to an extra-sweet surprise with Short n' Short Deluxe, which features four new tracks and a major collab! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer revealed her "thank you" gift to fans after taking home two prizes at Sunday's awards show.

"short n' sweet deluxe is now available for pre order," Sabrina wrote under a photo of the deluxe album art.

The second slide revealed the complete tracklist, which came with one serious surprise!

"yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton," Sabrina added. "she wouldn't want me to swear but holy s**t!!!!!"

The country music legend will be featured on a new version of the album's second single, Please Please Please.

Along with the collab, the deluxe version will also include four new tracks:

15 Minutes

Couldn't Make It Any Harder

Busy Woman

Bad Reviews

Busy Woman was previously released on Short n' Sweet(er) – an extended edition of the album that was exclusively available for a limited time through digital purchase.