Sabrina Carpenter reveals Short n' Sweet deluxe with surprise collab!
Los Angeles, California - Just after scoring the first Grammy of her career, Sabrina Carpenter has treated fans to an extra-sweet surprise!
On Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer revealed her "thank you" gift to fans after taking home two prizes at Sunday's awards show.
"short n' sweet deluxe is now available for pre order," Sabrina wrote under a photo of the deluxe album art.
The second slide revealed the complete tracklist, which came with one serious surprise!
"yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton," Sabrina added. "she wouldn't want me to swear but holy s**t!!!!!"
The country music legend will be featured on a new version of the album's second single, Please Please Please.
Along with the collab, the deluxe version will also include four new tracks:
- 15 Minutes
- Couldn't Make It Any Harder
- Busy Woman
- Bad Reviews
Busy Woman was previously released on Short n' Sweet(er) – an extended edition of the album that was exclusively available for a limited time through digital purchase.
When does Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet deluxe come out?
According to Sabrina's online store, Short n' Sweet Deluxe drops on February 14.
Though Short n' Sweet marked Sabrina's sixth studio album, the former Disney star was able to skyrocket to new heights in 2024 on the heels of its success.
Lead single Espresso was named Best Pop Solo Performance at Sunday's Grammys, and Short n' Sweet bested industry powerhouses Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and more to nab Best Pop Vocal Album.
