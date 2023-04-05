Donald Glover reveals This Is America was originally a Drake diss track

Los Angeles, California - Donald Glover recently revealed that one of his biggest songs started out as a diss track against fellow rapper Drake.

Glover graced the cover of the most recent issue of GQ Magazine, and revealed the true origins of one of his biggest tracks – This Is America.

The 2018 song and its accompanying video released under his stage name Childish Gambino, which he has since retired, became one of the biggest hits of the year and heavily featured themes related to being Black in America.

But Glover says the project didn't start out as the broad social commentary it ended up becoming.

"I had the idea three years before," he explains. "I told [director] Hiro [Murai] the idea, and he's like, 'I really want to do that.'"

"The idea for the song started as a joke. To be completely honest, This is America – that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this s**t sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it."



Of course, Glover has no beef with Drake, and he goes on to explain how the idea for the song shifted into "'We Are The World,' but for trap."