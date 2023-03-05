Chris Rock slaps back at Will Smith and shades Jada Pinkett Smith in Selective Outrage

Baltimore, Maryland - Comedian Chris Rock officially slapped back at Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during his new Netflix special Selective Outrage.

Chris Rock's (r) new special Selective Outrage is now on Netflix, and he held nothing back as he finally shared his thoughts on the infamous Oscars slap. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Cover-Images

The comedian took the stage for what was Netflix's first ever livestreamed event. It included a preshow hosted by Ronny Chang of The Daily Show and an aftershow with a handful of popular comedians and stars sharing their thoughts on Rock's set.

But if the big event proved anything, it's that Rock is back with a vengeance and better than ever.

His set was reminiscent of his classic specials, such as Bigger and Blacker from 1999 and Kill The Messenger from 2008, as he touched on a wide range of social and political issues, starting with "wokeness."

"I have no problem with the wokeness," Rock explained. "I have no problem with it at all. I'm all for social justice. I'm all for marginalized people getting their rights."

"The thing I have a problem with is the selective outrage," he continued. "One person does something, they get canceled. Somebody else does the exact same thing, nothing." Rock went on to talk about the state of the nation, which he said "is in horrible shape right now."

"We got it worse than Ukraine," he joked. "Yeah, I said it. You know why? Because Ukraine is united and America is clearly divided. If the Russians came here right now, half the country would say, 'Let's hear them out.' We're in a bad place right now."

No subject was safe or considered too taboo. He even dug into Meghan Markle's claims that she experienced racism from the royal family after marrying Prince Harry, arguing that the royals invented colonialism.

"It's the royal family," he said. "You didn't Google these motherf**kers? What the f**k is she talking about she didn’t know?!"

Of course, the night wouldn't have been complete without Chris Rock finally publically touching on what everyone really wanted to hear about: the Oscars slap.